A convenience shop has been closed after claims it sold cigarettes to children.

Teesside Magistrates' Court heard the Costcutter store in Thornaby had been selling counterfeit cigarettes, including sales to children.

Stockton Borough Council secured a three-month closure order of the shop in Havelock Street.

The court heard that several complaints were made to the council, Cleveland Police, and Crimestoppers about the sales of counterfeit cigarettes.

When the council’s trading standards officers investigated they found evidence that illicit and counterfeit products were being sold, with a test purchase confirming they were also sold to a child.

Ann Workman, the council’s director of adults and health said: “Counterfeit cigarettes pose a big risk to communities because it’s very difficult to know what is in them and it’s incredibly worrying that such cigarettes are being sold to people, particularly to children.

“I’m pleased our trading standards officers have been able to secure a closure order today. I’d like to thank them for their hard work and the work of our partner organisations, Cleveland Police and CrimeStoppers, to get the maximum closure of three months.

“I’d also encourage local people to report any sales of illicit tobacco to us so we can take the necessary action.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...