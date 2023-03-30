A footballer has been charged with rape and is due to appear in court.

Sunderland player Jack Diamond, who is on loan to Lincoln City, has been charged with rape following reports that a woman was sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area last year.

Northumbria Police confirmed the 23-year-old, from Washington, is due to appear before magistrates in May.

Lincoln City FC said the player's loan contract had been terminated "with immediate effect".

His home club, Sunderland AFC, said he had been suspended pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

In a statement, the club said: "Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.

"As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area.

“An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.

“Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.”

