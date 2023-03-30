A former professional footballer has been banned from every stadium in the country after trouble flared before a Premier League game.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Andy Ferrell, 39, was involved in disorder with Chelsea supporters outside St James’ Park, Newcastle, in November.

Northumbria Police said a fight broke out outside the Black and White Bull pub on Barrack Road and an investigation led to four Newcastle fans receiving football banning orders.

The force said Ferrell, alongside Thomas Jennison, 21, from North Shields, Ryan Walton, 32, from Blakelaw and Liam Webster, 39, from Kenton, are now prevented from attending any regulated football match in the UK for the next three years.

Magistrates also banned them from being within a designated radius of St James’ Park on match days, and not being allowed within a mile of an away ground in England and Wales where a game involving Newcastle or England is being played.

Ryan Walton, left, and Liam Webster were both given football banning orders. Credit: Northumbria Police

Ferrell signed for the Magpies as a trainee and impressed in the reserves but was moved on before he could make his first team debut.

The Geordie fan and season ticket holder once told Newcastle's Chronicle newspaper: “It was an absolute dream come true.

“I was a normal lad from a council estate in Newcastle who was training with Alan Shearer and Craig Bellamy, and Bobby Robson was my boss.”

He went on to play for Watford, Hereford United and Kidderminster Harriers, among others.

In 2013 he was jailed for four years for his role in a drugs ring, and returned to non-league football after his release.

Thomas Jennison, one of four Newcastle United fans to receive a Football Banning Order after a fight with Chelsea supporters. Credit: Northumbria Police

Detective Inspector Gillian Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased to have secured banning orders against these four individuals.

“The overwhelming majority of football fans in the North East are a credit to the clubs they support as well as the region as a whole.

“However, before this particular game, the behaviour of a small minority of supporters was totally unacceptable."

After the police published details of the banning order online, some people commented that the Newcastle fans got involved after Chelsea supporters attacked the pub where family groups, including children, were sat.

Northumbria Police said it was continuing to work to identify anybody else involved in the disorder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...