A 20-year-old man is being treated in hospital for multiple stab wounds in what police believe is a targeted attack.

Officers were called to Crescent Road in Middlesbrough at 9.40pm on Wednesday 29 March.

Cleveland Police say the man sustained numerous stab wounds when he was in the children's play park area of Ayresome Gardens.

Cleveland Police believe the stabbing was targeted and have sent extra reassurance officers to the Linthorpe Road area of Middlesbrough. Credit: Cleveland Police ITV

He has described his four attackers as two white men and two black men.

The victim remains in hospital although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police, including extra reassurance officers, have been in the area today (30 March) and enquiries are continuing.

Cleveland Police say they do not believe the public is at risk.

Middlesbrough CID are asking for anyone with information or dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage to contact the force on 101 quoting ref 059403.

