A man has died following a house fire which broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

The 76-year-old man was pulled from the property in South Shields but later died in hospital.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to a home in Raleigh Close shortly before 1am on Sunday 26 March.

Three crews from South Shields, Tynemouth and Hebburn fire stations attended and were able to stop it spreading to nearby properties.

The first crew arrived within four minutes to find the two-storey home on fire. Firefighters were able to rescue a 76-year-old man from the property and was administered first aid at the scene, before being taken to hospital, where he died.

Area manager Ken Corbett, of TWFRS, said: “Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the man’s family at what must be an incredibly difficult time.

“A joint investigation into the circumstances around the fire has been launched alongside Northumbria Police and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“I want to applaud the crews, and our fire control, for their quick actions in attending the incident and for doing everything they could to bring the occupant to safety.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man involved.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement. A report has been made for the coroner.”

