A match-worn football kit belonging to England and Liverpool star Jordan Henderson has helped fund new cancer detection equipment in his hometown.

His father Brian, who himself had cancer, auctioned off a number of shirts to help raise £79,000 to meet the cost of a new scope device at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The kit includes the shirt he wore during the dramatic Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Barcelona in 2019 and the one worn during their 5-0 win over Manchester United in October 2021.

The funds allowed them to buy a Xion Flexible Nose Endoscopy Kit, which uses a camera to beam back detailed footage which can be analysed by medical staff to look for tumours and other abnormalities which can be signs of cancer.

Henderson was awarded the MBE in 2021 for services to football and to charity particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Credit: PA

With his partner Donna, Brian began his fundraising work following his own diagnosis in 2014, when when cancer was found in his tongue, throat and lymph glands. He was treated at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Brian said: “We are absolutely delighted that it is now making a difference. I’ve had these types of tests myself and I know that this will make it a much better experience for other patients.

“Liverpool FC helped us spread the word about the fundraising around the world. We know we had people from Australia, America, New Zealand and Qatar who donated money by buying raffle tickets for the shirts. We also know people here in the North East and particularly Sunderland, helped us reach our target.

“We’re grateful to the media and Sunderland AFC, who helped get our message out there and helped us raise this money – it was a team effort.”

Brian Henderson was determined to help following his own cancer diagnosis in 2014. Credit: South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Laura-Jayne Watson, clinical lead for speech and language therapy at the trust, said: “This piece of kit helps us carry out a quick assessment which can then lead to faster treatment for our patients.

“It also connects up to our IT system, so other people can see and review the footage as well. It’s a fantastic piece of technology to add to what we already had.

“We are extremely grateful to Brian and Donna for their generous donation. It will make a huge difference to the service we provide and to the patients we see.”

Frank Stafford, who was Brian’s consultant, said: “Brian is an incredible role model for patients who are facing treatment for cancer, his positive attitude to dealing with the disease and recovering from the rigours of surgery and chemoradiotherapy has been inspirational for us all.

“We are very grateful that, with Donna, he has mobilised the generosity of the people of Sunderland to provide equipment for the speech and swallowing therapists to improve their ability to help patients recover more effectively and monitor those still at risk of recurrence of head and neck cancer.

“It is also great that our colleagues are getting some recognition. Successful treatment for head neck cancer depends upon a huge team of specialists to achieve not only cancer cure but rehabilitation and return to a normal happy life.”

