Armed officers and a police helicopter were called after a school went into lockdown following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

There was a large police presence in Malton, in North Yorkshire after schools in the area were put into lockdown.

North Yorkshire Police said the lockdowns had now been lifted and they are in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public after it emerged there was no "heightened threat".

Officers were called just before 12pm on Thursday 30 March after a member of the public called a school to want them about a man who was reported to have a weapon, possibly and encased shotgun.

As a result, the school initiated their own lockdown procedures and contacted other schools in the area, who did the same.

Police had warned people to avoid the Highfield Road and Old Malton Road area while armed officers and the NPAS helicopter were deployed. Following a thorough search of the area, found there was no threat to the public or schools.

Officers are in the area providing reassurance to parents and students.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Gibson-Hodges, said: “We completely understand the worry and panic this incident has caused, nothing upsets us more than thinking children are at risk and we now know this is not the case.

“A man was seen with a weapon, possibly an encased shotgun, by a member of the public near a school in the town. Further investigation has suggested the man left the area and headed towards a rural location away from people and property.

“At no point has the man spoken to anyone or made any suggestion anyone was at risk.

“The schools should be praised for their quick-thinking to protect their pupils and staff from potential harm. However, we do ask that members of the public refrain from speculating about this incident as this is likely to cause more distress to the children in the area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...