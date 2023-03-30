A man has been jailed after causing the death of a 50-year-old grandmother before going on the run.

Jonathan Strang, 34, was speeding when he hit and killed Justine Wedgwood on a residential street in the Boosbeck area, near Saltburn-by-the-sea on 19 June last year.

The grandmother was crossing Boosbeck Road, in Skelton Green when Strang hit her with his silver Volvo.

He fled the scene and his car was found abandoned in Leeds days later.

Now he's been jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Strang, from Grove Hill, was jailed for three years and three months.

Last year, following Ms Wedgwood’s death, her family said: “Our family will never be the same again, we are confused lost and truly heartbroken.

"We will be strong for Nyla, Jimmy & Robby your three babies and keep your memory alive, you are back with nana Val now both watching over us."

