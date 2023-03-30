Three people have been injured after a "large group" of armed men made an attack on a shed.

Police in Hartlepool said the men were wearing masks and arrived on the scene in several vehicles.

A spokesperson said the incident was reported just after 7:40pm on Monday 27 March, with callers saying a large group of men had arrived at the rear of an address in Howden Road, Hartlepool and were threatening people inside a shed while attacking the building.

Three people were injured in the incident and two men have been arrested.

The 18-year-old and 21-year-old were both questioned and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for help from the public with their investigation.

Hartlepool CID would like to hear from anyone who saw or captured on CCTV, doorbell or dashcam the convoy of vehicles – a silver Ford Focus, a silver 4 x 4 vehicle, a blue BMW and a dark 4 x 4 vehicle - or from anyone else with information to help their ongoing inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 057851. Information can be given anonymously to orlo.uk/0VAct or by phoning 0800 555 111.

