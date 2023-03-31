An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a flat.

Police say a 35-year-old woman died at the scene of an incident in Parkfield Way, Stockton and her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Two men - aged 53 and 54 - have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 5:45am on Thursday.

Forensic experts have been working at the scene. Police community support officers (PCSOs) were also at the scene and appeared to be conducting door-to-door inquiries.

An investigation is underway in Stockton. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Credit: Gazette media syndication

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "At 5.45am yesterday (Thursday 30 March) police were called by ambulance service colleagues to an address on Parkfield Way in Stockton.

"Sadly a 35-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the address. She has now been identified and her next of kin are aware.

"Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very difficult time.

"Two men (53 and 54) were arrested in connection with the incident and they were interviewed and then released on bail.

"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death - which is currently being treated as unexplained - are ongoing."

The North East Ambulance Service dispatched one emergency ambulance to the scene.

An NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 05:31am to an incident at a private address on Parkfield Way, Stockton. We dispatched one emergency ambulance."

