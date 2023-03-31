Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted voters will “make up their own minds” if they consider him out of touch following criticism of his luxury private swimming pool.

The Prime Minister visited Darlington on Friday 31 March to campaign for the Tories in the run-up to the May local elections.

Video report by Kris Jepson.

Mr Sunak sought to focus on funding to fix potholes, but faced questions over reports that his heated pool uses so much energy that the local electricity network had to be upgraded.

When asked by ITV Tyne Tees whether he was out of touch, he said: "As Chancellor I took a decision to tax the windfall profits of energy companies and use that money to help everyone with their energy bills."

He added: “People can make up their own minds if that support is sufficient enough."

Describing the support the Government provided as “enormous”, he added: “I want people to feel better off, I want to put more money in their pockets, we’re only going to be able to do that if we get inflation down.”

Rishi Sunak being shown a pothole in Darlington. Credit: ITV News

People in Stockton-on-Tees responded to Mr Sunak's comments when asked whether he had done enough to secure Tory votes in the upcoming local elections.

One man said: "He’s just took over from Boris. They’re just lying through their back teeth. Promise after promise, failure after failure, it’s time to go, but do you want Keir Starmer in? No."

A woman told ITV News: "A lot of people, even if they’re working hard, because of the cost of living, they are really struggling and I don’t think he gets that at all."

Another man said: "If you’re a millionaire and you’ve got plenty of money, you can say loads of things and smile, but he wants to go and see these people and see how they’re living. You know, I really feel sorry for a lot of people."

Rishi Sunak talks to locals at bus stop in Darlington. Credit: ITV News

Last week Mr Sunak released a summary of his tax return, showing he earned around £4.8 million over the last three years.

Mr Sunak, who also visited Firthmoor Community Centre, told ITV News “today we’re announcing more money for potholes” as he was photographed inspecting a road defect during the tightly controlled Darlington visit.

Downing Street confirmed there was no new money being pledged on top of the £200 million in the Budget two weeks ago.

The Prime Minister was also highlighting new regulations, coming into force on Saturday, that will see utility companies penalised for leaving streets in poor condition.

The new “performance-based inspections regime” was announced nearly a year ago.

Mr Sunak said: “There’ll be more fines, more inspections, that’s also going to help. We want to make sure it’s easy for people to get around. That’s what our local team are delivering here.”

