A helpline has been set up to provide support for people in the LGBT+ community.

The helpline by Galop is aimed at helping people from the LGBT+ community who have been the victim of sexual violence.

There are a range of other services around the UK and North East for people who are struggling with issues including violence, mental health or need additional support.

Whether you are concerned about yourself, or someone you know, there is always help available.

Here are some of the places you can turn to, from national charities to smaller organisations in your local area:

Supporting those in the LGBT+ community who have experienced abuse and violence.

Opening hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 10am to 8:30pm

Friday: 10am to 4:30pm

LGBT+ Victims and Survivors of Abuse and Violence can call on National Helpline

0800 999 5428

You can also refer someone who may need help.

Information about mental health support for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, or asexual (LGBTQIA+)

Helpline: 0300 123 3393

Information for gay, lesbian, bisexual and unsure under-25s

Helpline 01483 727667 is open Tuesday or Sunday between 7:30pm to 10pm

Charity dedicated to supporting families and their LGBT+ loved ones

Open Wednesday and Thursday 10am to 2pm

Open Friday and Saturday 4pm to 8pm

0300 688 0368 and Switchboard LGBT+ helpline

National charity delivering advice, support and information services services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) communities.

Call 0345 3 30 30 30 any time between 9am until 9pm on a week day and between 10am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday (excluding bank holidays and religious festivals)

Pink Therapy offers a directory of qualified LGBTQIA+ friendly therapists and counsellors for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, asexual, intersex and anyone who identifies as gender, sex or relationship diverse.

As well as membership login Pink Therapy also signposts to other help available.

Humankind offer friendly, practical support around gender identity and/or sexual orientation. This includes the opportunity to meet other LGBT+ young people.

Call 01325 731160. The charity is open from 8:45am to 4:45pm on Monday to Thursday and from 8:45am to 4:15pm on Fridays.

Email: lgbt@humankindcharity.org.uk.

In addition to these, you are able to contact your GP, who will be able to refer you to local NHS mental health services, or call 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...