Eddie Howe has played down talk that Newcastle United will be out for revenge against Manchester United, but hopes his side have taken lessons from cup final defeat.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, when Manchester United lifted the trophy.

Despite the disappointment, the Magpies sit just three points behind their opponents in the table after back to back wins going into the international break.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Howe said: "I think we've looked at the game and tried to break it down without any emotion and just try to look at the game and try and improve certain aspects of our performance. We did a lot right, we did a couple of things wrong and got punished.

"That's the quality of the team we're playing against, that if for example you don't defend a wide free kick and you concede the first goal, those things swing momentum. At a moment in the game where I thought we were really competitive and probably the superior team, then that made it difficult from that moment onwards.

"I think you have to move on very quickly. I don't think you ever get over a defeat really, I think any defeat you have, as a manager, is still in there somewhere. I tend not to dwell on it or think about it too much because it's history and you have to move on very quickly. There will be occasions where I've just flashed back to a moment in the game or a feeling from the game that's still there as I say, so hopefully I can get rid of that quite quickly."

Newcastle United fell to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the 2023 Carabao Cup Final. Credit: PA

Howe also revealed that leading scorer Miguel Almiron will be out for around four weeks with a muscle injury, and said he "does not know" if Anthony Gordon will be available for selection.

He remains hopeful Nick Pope will be able to return after sustaining a thigh injury in their last match against Nottingham Forest, while Sven Botman is back in contention after being forced to withdraw from the Netherlands camp with food poisoning. Allan Saint-Maximin is available after making a return from injury.

Meanwhile Manchester United will be without Casemiro, who scored in the final at Wembley, as he is serving a four-match ban, though both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will be available after recovering from injury.

The match kicks off at St James' Park at 4.30pm on Sunday 2 April.

