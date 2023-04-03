Geordie Shore star, Nathan Henry, is joining the line up for the latest series of I'm a Celebrity Australia.

The television personality headed into the jungle for the ninth series of the Australian version of the show, which started on Sunday 2 April.

Announcing the news in an Instagram video the 32-year-old said:"Good morning everyone, if you're seeing this, the news has obviously broken that I'm going into the jungle to be on I'm a Celebrity Australia.

"I'm so excited, I'm so nervous. I mean this is the biggest secret I've ever kept and you know I've got a very big mouth.

"I hope I do the UK proud, I hope everyone votes for me to win."

He continued: "I'm getting a bit emotional...Thank you and I hope you all enjoy it."

He finished the video by cackling and adding "I'm going to the Jungle!"

Nathan Henry said keeping the fact he's going into the Jungle is the 'biggest secret' he's ever kept.

Nathan's fellow television stars and Geordies were quick to comment on the news with Vicky Pattison saying "smash it son", and James Tindale saying "Good luck Nathan, you’re going to smash this! Can’t wait to see some of your reactions."

The series presented by Chris Brown and Julia Morris is being filmed in South Africa.

Nathan's fellow campmates include radio and television personality Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, boxer Harry Garside, chef Anna Polyviou and comedian Peter Helliar.

He is not the first North East celebrity to head into the jungle. Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby took on the challenge in 2020.

