Three people have been charged with murder after a man died outside a pub in Northumberland.

Police have named 55-year-old Sheldon Flanighan, from Northumberland, as the man killed in an incident outside the Bay Horse pub, in Cramlington, on Saturday 1 April.

Detectives said two men had been struck by a van outside the pub in Sanderson Terrace, before it drove away from the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene at about 10pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Flanighan died at the scene.

Sheldon Flanighan died outside the Bay Inn pub in Cramlington on Saturday 1 April. Credit: Northumbria Police

His family is being supported by specialist officers. Flowers and tributes have been left outside the pub.

The other man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Three people arrested in connection with the incident have now been charged with the murder of Sheldon Flanighan and attempted murder of the second male.

Toby Kelly, 37 of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, are due to appear before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 April).

Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Officers will be carrying out further inquiries in the Cramlington area today and are asking anyone with concerns or information they would like to pass on makes themselves known.

Some of the flowers left at the scene where Sheldon Flanighan died. Credit: NCJ Media

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Dave Johnson, of Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We have now charged three people with murder and attempted murder and are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before and after this incident.

“While our inquiries continue, we’d ask that people refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media and urge anyone who has information but hasn’t yet come forward to do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...