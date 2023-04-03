Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was found stabbed in a play park.

The 20-year-old was found with injuries in Ayresome Gardens, Middlesbrough at about 9:40pm on Wednesday 29 March and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Cleveland Police said three teenagers had been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man were arrested and have been bailed while further investigations take place.

Officers would like anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Three males (aged 16, 17 and 18) were arrested by detectives investigating an assault on a 20-year-old man in the play park area of Ayresome Gardens in Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

“They have been interviewed in connection with the incident and bailed while inquiries continue.

“The victim received hospital treatment for his injuries and was later discharged."

