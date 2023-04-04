A man has died following a house fire in the early hours of Sunday 2 April.

Firefighters were called to the house in Newcastle just after 2am.

Three crews from Byker, Gosforth and Newcastle central community fire stations attended the blaze at the two-storey terraced home in Wilton Avenue.

Firefighters entered the building and a 43-year-old man was rescued from inside.

He was given emergency first aid by crews but died at the scene.

Firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby properties, before it was fully extinguished.

Area manager Ken Corbett, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our thoughts go out to the man’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“I want to applaud the crews for their swift actions in providing emergency care for the man before our colleagues from the North East Ambulance Service arrived.

"Any death in the region is a tragedy and we are working hard alongside Northumbria Police in a joint investigation into the circumstances around the fire."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who has sadly passed away at this difficult time.

“Officers do not believe the death to be suspicious, or that there was any third-party involvement.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and a report has been made for the coroner.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...