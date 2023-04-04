A man has been convicted for rape and false imprisonment after locking a teenage girl in his B&B room and attacking her.

Lee Metcalf, of Tynedale Crescent, Penshaw, Houghton, met the victim via social media and arranged to meet up with her in person.

He invited the girl back to his B&B room and the pair watched Netflix before she told him it was time for her to leave.

The then 38-year-old, was unprepared to let her go and threw the 16-year-old girl's shoes out of the window and threatened her. He then raped her.

The teenager managed to escape and contact the police when Metcalf fell asleep.

He was arrested and charged with one count of rape and another count of false imprisonment.

Metcalf denied his guilt saying the sex was consensual and the case went to trial.

On Friday 31 March a jury found Metcalf guilty of both charges at Newcastle Crown Court, and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to be sentenced on 10 May.

Detective Constable Nick Moses of Northumbria Police said: “Metcalf preyed on a teenager two decades his junior and subjected her to a terrifying ordeal.

“I absolutely welcome this conviction and hope it provides his brave victim with some comfort in knowing he faces a lengthy prison sentence.

“I want to praise the survivor for her bravery and composure during the investigation and trial – because of your courage in coming forward, a dangerous man is locked up and will be unable to hurt anyone else.”

Det Con Moses added: “I hope this conviction serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view of consent that someone consenting to meet up with you or agreeing to go back to your room or home absolutely does not equate to sexual consent.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities we work closely with.

“If you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”

