A man is due to stand trial after admitting to killing a grandmother from Sunderland.

Alexander Carr pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Michelle Hanson during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

He denied murder and will stand trial on the more serious charge.

Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, was further remanded in custody until his trial next month. Judge Paul Sloan KC told him: "I'm adjourning your case to the trial date on the 19th of May.

"If you have committed the offence of murder, the sooner you tell the court, the better for you. The longer you leave it to tell the court, the worse it will be for you, the more severe the punishment will be. Is that clearly understood?" Carr replied: "Yes."

Ms Hanson, 47, was found dead at an address in Brady Street, Pallion, on December 3 last year.

