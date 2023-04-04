The owners of a Polish rescue dog which was given a 50% chance of survival after being attacked by an out-of-control German Shepherd want to see tougher rules for people whose dogs attack other pets.

Terrier cross Sasha has been having to have her walks in a pram following the attack in Darlington, which left the rescue dog with serious injuries. The other dog has since been destroyed.

Sasha was injured while out on a walk with owner Asia Marszalec, who described the incident as "heart-breaking".

Her partner Gareth Rees said: "It's been horrible. Children have been upset. My partner has been traumatised by it. I wasn't there when it happened but I've seen the after-effects.

"We've all been dealing with it."

Sasha, a Polish rescue dog, was seriously injured in the attack in Darlington. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He added the family would like to see tougher sanctions for dog-on-dog attacks.

He said: "The only law I would like to see is for it to be made a criminal offence for a dog on dog attack. That may make people behave differently with their dogs."

The RSPCA has warned that all dogs, whatever the breed, have the potential to be aggressive and owners should know the warning signs of their own pets.

Dog owners have a legal responsibility to keep control of their animals while in a public place.

