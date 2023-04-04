The Hunt for Raoul Moat: When will ITV's true-crime drama air?

A new true crime drama about the infamous manhunt of Raoul Moat in 2010 is set to be shown on ITV later this month.

ITV announced today (4 April) that the transmission date for the drama named 'The Hunt for Raoul Moat' will be the 16, 17, 18 April.

A documentary about the manhunt is then scheduled for 19 April.

The events of July 2010 made headlines around the world when Moat shot three people in 24 hours before going on the run for more than a week.

Those injured included his ex-partner Samantha Stobbart and her new boyfriend Christopher Brown, and PC David Rathband.

Chris Brown died after being shot at close range. PC Rathband survived being shot twice but took his own life two years later.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat will be produced by World Productions, part of ITV Studios, acclaimed producers of Anne, Line of Duty, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Vigil, in association with MultiStory Media.

Kevin Sampson, who has written the drama adaptation, was in Corbridge at the time.

It has been commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who will oversee production on behalf of the channel.

Moat will be played by North East actor Matt Stokoe, who is from Durham.

The drama will not focus on Paul Gascoigne's role in events, which the makers said would trivialise the tragedy. The former footballer made headlines at the time when he arrived in Rothbury to speak to Moat.

