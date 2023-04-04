An ambulance service has paid tribute to a "much loved colleague" after he died when he was hit by a van outside a pub.

The North East Ambulance Service said in a statement they are "incredibly saddened" by the death of Sheldon Flanighan.

The 55-year-old was off duty when he was knocked down by the vehicle at the Bay Horse in Cramlington on Saturday night. Three people have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The statement said: "This news has come as a great shock to us all, and our thoughts are with Sheldon’s family, friends, colleagues at this incredibly sad time.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the professionalism and the compassionate care that the attending crews showed at this incident.

"This type of incident is never easy to deal with, but even more so when it involves a colleague."

Mr Flanighan was an ambulance care assistant who had been based at stations in Ashington and Blucher throughout his 29-year career in the ambulance service.

His family is being supported by specialist officers. Flowers and tributes have been left outside the pub.

Another man was taken to hospital after the incident, where he remains in a stable condition.

Toby Kelly, 37 of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, appeared at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 3 April) on charges of murder of Mr Flanighan and the attempted murder of a second man.

Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

