Eurovision is coming to the North East - on a big screen, at least.

Newcastle and Darlington are among nine cities nominated to host official 'Eurofest' parties, with big screens erected to bring crowds together for the main event.

In celebration of Eurovision 2023 being held in Liverpool, in support of Ukraine, official screenings across the UK will coincide with the music competition on 13 May.

Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Sheffield will also be holding official screenings, with more set to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

Martin Green CBE, BBC Managing Director of Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision across the UK. So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the Contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.”

Each city taking part will schedule their own programme of events with more details released over the coming weeks. The live events are also being supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport who are providing over £1m in funding for screens in more than 30 cities for people to come together to watch the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision Minister, Stuart Andrew, said: "Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no one will sing alone. This competition is not just about Liverpool, but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine. We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people's doorsteps, so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one."

Sam Ryder, representing the UK, was the runner up of Eurovision 2022. Credit: Eurovision

Tickets for cinema screenings of the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest have also gone on sale for the first time ever. They went on sale in more than 500 cinemas on Monday 27 March.

It is likely to come as welcome news to the thousands who missed out on tickets, or were not able to grab accommodation in Liverpool in time.

