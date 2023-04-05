Three people have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was hit by a van outside a Northumberland pub.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service, was killed outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington. Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Flanighan, who was an off-duty care assistant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was also injured in the incident, which happened at about 10pm on Saturday April 1. He remains in hospital.

The three defendants appeared before Newcastle Crown Court via videolinks from prison, charged with Mr Flanighan's murder and the attempted murder of the second man.

They are Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, Northumberland, who has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth.

There was no application for bail and Judge Paul Sloan KC adjourned the case for a plea hearing on May 2, with a trial date provisionally set for 3 October 2023.

Forensics cordoned off the Bay Horse Inn pub in Cramlington, Northumberland, after the incident Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Following the announcement of his death, the North East Ambulance Service released a statement: "This news has come as a great shock to us all, and our thoughts are with Sheldon’s family, friends, colleagues at this incredibly sad time.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the professionalism and the compassionate care that the attending crews showed at this incident.

"This type of incident is never easy to deal with, but even more so when it involves a colleague."

Mr Flanighan was an ambulance care assistant who had been based at stations in Ashington and Blucher throughout his 29-year career in the ambulance service.

