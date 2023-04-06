The owner of the UK's largest independent travel agents is taking on a new venture.

Dame Irene Hayes has become the High Sheriff for Tyne & Wear after being declared into the role at a ceremony in South Shields.

Mrs Hays made a formal declaration during the ceremony, promising to ‘promote the peace, wellbeing and prosperity of our county and all its people’.

The Sunderland businesswoman is Chair and owner of Hays Travel.

Along with her late husband John, Irene famously saved thousands of jobs after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook in 2019. John passed away in November 2020.

Dame Irene was named in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2020. She received a Damehood for her services to training, education and young people.

She was formally made Dame Commander by The Princess Royal, Princess Anne in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday 23 November 2021.

What is a High Sheriff?

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment.

They are a ceremonial officer.

Their duties including; attendance at royal visits, proclamation of a new Sovereign, and acting as a returning officer during elections.

The role dates back to the Saxon times.

Candidates hold the position for a single year.

There are 55 High Sheriffs in England and Wales.

Many High Sheriffs also support crime prevention agencies, community foundations and local charities.

