Tyneside Cinema has launched an "urgent" fundraising campaign to save it from closure.

Bosses have said a combination of "a post-Covid slump in audiences, the cost of living crisis, soaring energy bills and public sector funding cuts" have left the 86-year-old Newcastle cultural institution facing a "stark" future.

Without the additional funds and support from the public, the cinema would have no other option but to close its doors for good.

Simon Drysdale, interim CEO at Tyneside Cinema, said: “This is potentially the worst funding crisis Tyneside Cinema has faced in its history.

“Whilst we made it through the pandemic and the enforced closures that brought, audiences have so far failed to return in pre-Covid numbers and, like many cultural venues around the country, we are also facing reductions in funding from public sector organisations who themselves are finding finances tight."

Mr Drysdale nodded to the similar issues faced by The Exchange Theatre in North Shields.

“We are determined to do our utmost to ensure that Tyneside Cinema does not become another addition to that list and to preserve this iconic centre for independent film for current and future generations."

Tyneside Cinema reopened successfully after the pandemic, with support from guests and financial assistance from Arts Council England, DCMS, Heritage Lottery Fund and the British Film Institute.

In a statement released by Tyneside Cinema, it said the building’s listed status presents its own unique challenges to maintain and adapt to the needs of modern audiences. It is in discussion with its landlord to achieve a rental that reflects the open market value of the premises rather than one that is linked to RPI - ultimately leading to an unrealistic level of rent.

Mr Drysdale continued: “We are doing all we can to keep the cinema open and we are determined to save this vital and unique institution that people of Newcastle and the North East are so rightfully proud of.”

Following a review of staff costs, the cinema is also now considering restructuring its workforce and is entering into consultation with staff members about the potential for a small number of potential redundancies.

Mr Drysdale explained: “Losing colleagues is the last thing we want to do, but the economic climate, combined with low visitor numbers means we have little choice."

Tyneside’s operations were comprehensively overhauled three years ago following an independent investigation which was prompted by issues raised by staff at that time.

Following the review, a new chair, board of trustees and senior management team were appointed. Mr Drysdale said: “We acknowledge the mistakes identified by the independent investigation three years ago, but this is very much a new era for Tyneside Cinema and it is a time when we need the support of the fantastic North East public more than ever before.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...