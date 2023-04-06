A 75-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a car in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to the A196 near Morpeth at around 8:45pm, after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Despite efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.

His family have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police and an investigation has now been launched.

Northumbria Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong of the Motor Patrols department said: “This is a very sad outcome and our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway and we are working hard to establish exactly what has happened. We’ve spoken with the driver and a number of witnesses so far, but if anyone else is able to help, please contact us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...