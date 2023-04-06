A police officer says he will "never forget the screams of pain" after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier was commanded to attack him and his colleague while attempting to arrest a man.Sean Michael Bell, from Kenton in Newcastle, was drunk and sitting in his car outside his then-partner's Blyth home on 9 January last year, when police turned up following reports of a domestic violence incident.

When officers attempted to detain Bell, he ordered his 10-year-old Staffy, Buster, who was sitting in the back seat, to "get them". It was then that the dog viciously attacked the officers, leaving them both with significant injuries. The female officer sustained bite wounds to her thigh and leg, with the male officer sustaining wounds to his thigh and calf. Bell also attacked the male and female officers and dished out verbal abuse before he was finally arrested. When the 37-year-old was taken back to the police station, he spat at another officer.

Sean Michael Bell has been jailed and banned from keeping animals Credit: Northumbria Police

On Tuesday 4 April, Bell, of Banbury Road, Kenton, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court to be sentenced for two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog and two counts of section 18 with intent to avoid apprehension.

He also was sentenced for a charge of common assault.Recorder Mark Giuliani, said: "Both officers treated you with respect throughout. The male officer went to your car as the female officer went to the house. Your dog was in the back seat and it became clear you had been involved in a dispute with your then-partner and police wished to arrest you."Mr Giuliani added: "You replied you had not done anything wrong and refused to get out of the car and started to resist attempts to detain you. When the male officer took hold of your arm, you told the dog to attack. Buster jumped out of the seat, barked and proceeded to bite the officer."The court was told Bell commanded Buster to attack, and by that time, the female officer had returned and Bell started "throwing punches" at the officers, despite having handcuffs on. Buster bit the female officer 'four of five times on the leg' and bit the male officer 'around two or three times on the leg'.Mr Giuliani said police bodycam footage showed Bell shouting "piggy c****" at the time as the female officer's "blood chilling and curdling screams in pain" rang out. At one point, the terrified female officer produced her Taser to try and get the dog off her, but couldn't get a safe aim.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier, the same breed as 'Buster' Credit: Stock image / PA

The court heard that following the attacks, the female officer was left with "significant trauma" and now has an "absolute fear of dogs", as well as permanent nerve damage in her leg. The male officer said in a statement that Bell had used Buster as a weapon against them and said he would "never forget the screams of pain" from his colleague.Nicoleta Alistari, defending, said Buster is a 10-year-old dog who is "not dangerous unless in the hands of someone not fit and proper". She said members of Bell's family could look after Buster and insure the dog, as well as muzzle him on any potential walks.Sentencing Bell, who had previous convictions for criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Giuliani said the home environment of Bell's family was "not suitable" for Buster to live in and raised concerns due to a "chaotic family" background.

Giuliani concluded it was not appropriate for Buster to live with other members of Bell's family and ordered him to be destroyed.

Bell was jailed for eight and a half years and was banned from keeping pets for 18 years.

