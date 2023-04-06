Six teenagers arrested after violence at Sunderland match

Six teenagers have been arrested as part of an investigation into disorder following a football match.

Northumbria Police have arrested a group of males aged between 15 and 17, suspected of being involved in violence which flared following Sunderland AFC’s game against Luton Town on Saturday 18 March.

Following the home match at the Stadium of Light, a number of males were reported to have engaged in disorder outside The Wheatsheaf pub, on Roker Avenue.

Police identified a number of suspects and in the past two days have arrested six males. They have since been bailed with conditions which include not entering an exclusion zone around the Stadium of Light.

The conditions will last an initial three months and cover the remainder of Sunderland AFC’s home fixtures this season, starting with Hull City on Friday 7 April.

Northumbria Police say "a proactive policing operation will also be in place for the final three fixtures of the season to enforce bail conditions and robustly deal with any other youths responsible for disorder".

Inspector Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: “Violence has no place in our communities and football rivalries are no excuse whatsoever to engage in such activity. We are committed to dealing with anyone intent on causing disorder and continue to do so robustly and as effectively as possible.

“We will always pursue and support any action taken against individuals who do involve themselves in violence.

“This could potentially result in banning orders which not only prevent you from watching regulated football matches in the UK for a fixed period, but can also affect your future career prospects as they may be disclosed to potential employers through a vetting process or DBS check."

Witnesses to the incident on Saturday, March 18, should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230318-0499.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...