A talented singer fighting for her life has shared bad news regarding her life-saving cancer treatment, with her online followers.

Sunderland singer Faye Fantarrow, tweeted: "Unfortunately the final stages of treatment in America are not an option for me at the moment.

"I am currently having to take a step back to undergo a little bit of chemo but I hope to be bouncing back soon."

The 20-year-old singer/songwriter flew to America earlier this year to start a clinical trial for her brain tumour.

She is due to return to the USA but her social media post was a concerning update for her fanbase.

Faye's fight with cancer began when she was just eight-years-old. Her childhood was cut short after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in September 2010.

During years of chemotherapy, Faye lost her hair and her mobility before she ultimately received a bone marrow transplant.

There is no cure in the UK for Faye's aggressive Glioma brain tumour and she must travel to the USA to continue treatment. Credit: Faye Fantarrow

In August 2020, Faye was given the devastating news her life is ending when she was diagnosed with an aggressive Glioma brain tumour, believed to be a very rare consequence of the radiotherapy she had for her bone marrow transplant. There is no cure in the UK.

However, the young singer was accepted on a Cart cell trial to cure her cancer in California, USA but at a cost of £450,000.

A crowd funder was set up via justgiving and has so far raised £264,230.

Faye's fight with cancer has not stopped her pursuing a successful music career and she was the winner of the Alan Hull award for song-writing in 2021. She is also signed to Dave Stewart’s Bay Street Records label and named as a top tip for 2022 from BBC Introducing in the North East.

