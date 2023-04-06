A visually impaired woman has been left bruised after a robbery in Hartlepool.

The 81-year-old woman suffered an injury to her wrist during the incident on Willow Grove on the afternoon of Monday 3 April.

A 37-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of robbery has been charged with attempted robbery.

She remains in police custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court in the coming days.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "The 37-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in Willow Grove in Hartlepool on the afternoon of Monday 3rd April has now been charged.

"An 81-year-old woman, who is visually impaired was injured during the incident, with bruising to her wrist. The woman has been charged with attempted robbery."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...