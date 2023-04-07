The heartbroken family of a Northumberland man who was tragically killed outside a Cramlington pub on Saturday, have issued a touching tribute.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being struck by a van, alongside another man, outside the Bay Horse at around 10pm on Saturday 1 April.

A murder investigation was launched and police arrested and charged three people in the hours that followed.

Sheldon’s family have issued a statement, praising the man they say "touched the lives of many."

Forensics cordoned off the Bay Horse Inn pub in Cramlington, Northumberland, after the incident. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The tribute reads: “A dearly loved father to Calvin and Joe, a beloved son to Eleanor and Brian, and an adored brother to Julia and Sharon.

“Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room, and a heart that saw the good in everyone.

"This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his lifelong friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.

“His devotion to his sons, his close family and life-long friends, together with his total commitment and duty to the North East Ambulance Service, strongly reflects the dedicated father and whole-hearted community man that Sheldon was.

“For those who knew Sheldon, it feels impossible to imagine life without him. We are all united in mourning.

“Sheldon touched the lives of many, once met, never forgotten and we are richer for knowing him. His legacy will live on through us all."

Mr Flanighan worked for the North East Ambulance Service, who described him as a "much-loved colleague".

Sheldon’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this time, and although three people have appeared in court in connection with his death, enquiries remain ongoing.

