A kidnapping gang who forced two men into a van, beat them with bats and threatened to cut off their fingers and ears, have been jailed for a total of more than 44 years.

Five people, aged between 21 and 47, all played their part in a terrifying kidnap which saw two men bound with cable ties and forced into a van in Newcastle on 1 July 2022.

One victim jumped out of the van to escape whilst the second was subjected to an ordeal lasting more than three hours.

Neither victim speaks English as their first language and one was so scared he jumped out of the moving van on Coast Road to get away.

After exiting the van in front of shocked passers-by, the victim - who was still tied up - hit his head on a parked vehicle and was in a coma for around a week afterwards.

One victim said he had been "tortured to near death" by members of the gang and was told to contact family members in Vietnam for a ransom during the van journey.

Mason Schubeler, 21, Harri Pearce, 22, Reece Speirs, 23, Ricky Fidler, 21, and Laura Watson, 47, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday 6 April to be sentenced for kidnap.

Four of the defendants also received additional sentences: Schubeler, of Marondale Avenue, Walker, was sentenced for conspiracy to supply cocaine; Speirs for assault occasioning actual bodily harm; Fidler for dangerous driving; and Pearce for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and aggravated burglary.

The court heard that the "planned and serious" kidnapping happened when Schubeler, Pearce, Speirs, and Fidler burst into a home on Chatton Street, East Howdon, carrying knives and bats.

The two victims were inside at the time and had their glasses smashed.

One also had their hair cut as part of the humiliating and frightening incident.

Gavin Doig, prosecuting, said: "Both victims were bound with cable ties. Their ankles were also tied but were later cut off. They were forced into a van and driven around for some time where they were threatened, with scissors held to their fingers and knives held to their throats."

The court heard that Speirs and Pearce had been seen in a van at a Wallsend B&Q where cable ties were bought earlier.

Fidler had also been seen behind the wheel of the van whilst Schubeler was a passenger, the court heard.

During the van journey, Mr Doig told the court that one victim was hit in the head with a bat whilst a man "asked for money".

The kidnappers also threatened to kill the victims before Schubeler - who was on curfew at the time - and Fidler got out of the van and went home.

The court heard the two went home minutes before the first victim jumped out of the van.

After the man jumped out of the van, the vehicle and the remaining victim were taken to the home of Speirs where he had his eyes covered with a hoody.

Pearce and Speirs remained with the victim before Watson turned up.

The victim was then put in her car and was assaulted further by the two men whilst being driven to Blyth by Watson.

Once in Blyth, the man was released on a street before he called for a taxi from a newsagent.

In a statement, the victim who jumped out of the moving van said he was "tortured to near death" by the gang and was in a coma for seven days afterwards.

He added he now suffers from PTSD and anxiety.

The second victim said he now battles "frequent nightmares".

Sentences:

Schubeler was given 11 years and nine months in a young offender's institution.

Fidler was jailed for 10 years and banned from driving for nine years and six months - he must also undertake an extended re-test if he wants his licence back.

Speirs was jailed for seven years and four months.

Pearce was jailed for 12 years and eight months and was banned from driving for 11 years and nine months - he must also undertake an extended re-test if he wants his licence back.

Watson was jailed for 25 months.

