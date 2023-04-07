South Tyneside will welcome a host of stars to headline the stage in a summer festival.

The line-up features iconic boy bands, a TV legend and the music of one of the world’s most renowned groups.

The annual free concerts at South Shields’ Bents Park will kick off on 9 July with British pop band, The Vamps.

The following Sunday (16 July) Jason Donovan will be taking to the stage, performing some of his best loved hits from across the years.

Jason Donovan is one of the many headline acts lined up to perform at South Tyneside's summer festival. Credit: PA

Then on Sunday 23 July, the music of global superstars Abba will be brought to the stage, courtesy of Björn Again, who have been touring the world for more than 30 years.

The final show on Sunday 30 July will see Boyzlife performing, featuring ex-Westlife singer, Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy.

The month of shows, which have previously attracted 20,000 visitors, will launch with the live music series at Sandhaven Amphitheatre.

Councillor Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside, believes this will be one of the best festivals to date. “Every year we are delighted to announce fantastic performers and a packed programme of events,” she said.

“This year is certainly no exception and we have some absolutely incredible acts – all of which have an international reputation – who will be appearing at Bents Park. There’s something for people of all ages and we imagine that once again we will see record crowds every Sunday.”

When do tickets become available?

Admission to the Sunday Concerts is free. However, a limited number of Priority tickets are available from Ticketmaster or Shop @ The Word for £6 per person to guarantee access on the day.

Tickets will only be available for sale until seven days before each concert from Ticketmaster, or up to 12 noon on the day before each concert from Shop @ The Word.

