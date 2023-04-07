A pigeon from Byker is now worth up to £50,000 after being named one of the world's best.

Racer pigeon Miss Platinum gained global interest after being named World Middle Distance Champion 2022.

The four-year-old prize pigeon has an impressive portfolio of British awards but owners David Renwick and Tony Blackett could barely believe the news when they received an email to say she had been named Fédération Colombophile Internationale (FCI) world champion.

David, 60, said: "For us to get an email like that was like getting an email off The Queen. It's the biggest thing you can get in pigeon racing, being a world champion, and we never imagined it from a pigeon we raced from the banks of the River Tyne."

Offers to buy Miss Platinum have come from as far as China. Credit: NCJMEDIA

He added: "We've done really well and have been top fanciers for 20 years but that's nothing in comparison to how big this is. As far as I'm aware, nobody in this country has won the world championships.

"She's just an exceptional pigeon, she's one-in-a-million and we'll never own another pigeon like her."

David has been racing pigeons on the banks of the River Tyne for over 40 years and has owned pigeons for over 50 years. He became interested in the hobby from the age of seven as his friend at school kept pigeons and bought his first pigeon at the age of 15.

His partner Tony, 64, has owned pigeons for around 55 years and together the pair from Walker race pigeons under the name of Blackett and Renwick and share pigeon lofts in Byker.

David Renwick and Tony Blackett with Miss Platinum and her trophies. Credit: NCJMEDIA

David said: "There's worldwide interest in buying her now, we've had offers from China and Belgium and I'm sure there will continue to be people from all over the world trying to buy her."

He added: "We've had some massive offers for the pigeon already. When she won the UK championships we were offered £20,000 for her, which we didn't take. And now I've had a phone call offering £50,000 for her, which we haven't taken.

"People all over Europe are reading about her and talking about her."

After her incredible achievements, David and Tony have now decided to retire Miss Platinum.

David said: "She's too valuable to race now so we've retired her. There's a too many risks if she's out racing, a hawk could get her or anything. Some pigeons hit wires, like telephone wires, when they're racing too so she's far too valuable."

Speaking about the winning title, David added: "We're just two normal lads, we're both in our 60s and both work. We feed the pigeons on a morning before we go to work then come back and feed them and we have a lad called Peter who helps us look after them and he's been a huge help.

"If we can do it, anybody can do it. And hopefully with a little bit of publicity we'll inspire some younger generation to come into the sport."

