Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has praised the efforts of his players and staff as he collected his first ever Championship Manager of the Month Award.

The 41-year-old, who took the reins at the Riverside in October 2022, led Boro to a haul of ten points from their four fixtures in March.

They included a 5-0 win over Reading, a 4-0 victory over Preston and a 3-1 away win over Swansea.

Speaking to club media, Carrick said: "It’s always nice to be acknowledged like this but it’s not about me. It’s all about the team, the staff and the supporters.

"For me, awards always mean the team is doing well and that’s what matters. We’ve made good progress over the past five months and our aim is to keep improving in everything we do.”

Middlesbrough sit third in the Championship and are comfortably in the running for the play-offs.

They will face league leaders Burnley at the Riverside Stadium on Good Friday, hoping to bounce back after a shock 4-2 defeat to Huddersfield Town the previous weekend.

Ahead of the game, Carrick said: We've built up a way of working and a way of playing over a period of time now and that didn't change when we've had some good results and it certainly won't change when we've had a fifteen or twenty minute spell in a game that didn't go to plan.

"You've got to take that on the chin but we're looking forward to it, it hasn't knocked us. The boys are in good spirits and we're looking forward.

"[Burnley] have had a fantastic season, they're a really good team with a really good manager. Whatever frame of mind they're at, we'll expect the best version of them and whatever happens, happens you know. It's about being the best version of us.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...