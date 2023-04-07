Cleveland Fire Brigade is appealing for community help, after revealing more than 8 in 10 of their calls are related to deliberate fires.

They make up 85% of all calls, which is the highest amount in the country.

South Bank in Redcar and Cleveland, Central Middlesbrough and Manor House in Hartlepool are among the wards with the highest rates of deliberate fires and violence to Brigade staff.

The service says the incidents divert resources away from other emergencies where lives may be at risk.

In a bid to tackle the issue, they are offering grants of up to £1,000 for community projects which make communities and staff safer.

The projects must benefit one or more of the 15 wards affected by the issue and aim to reduce the number of deliberate fires, reduce to opportunity for arsonists or reduce violence against staff.

Top 15 areas in Cleveland with the highest rates of deliberate fires and violence to Brigade staff:

South Bank, Redcar and Cleveland

Berwick Hills & Pallister Park, Middlesbrough

Central, Middlesbrough

Dormanstown, Redcar and Cleveland

Brambles and Thorntree, Middlesbrough

Hemlington, Middlesbrough

Manor House, Hartlepool

Longlands and Beechwood, Middlesbrough

Headland and Harbour, Hartlepool

Grangetown, Redcar and Cleveland

Eston, Redcar and Cleveland

De Bruce, Hartlepool

Stockton Town Centre, Stockton on Tees

Newtown, Stockton on Tees

Madale and Victoria, Stockton on Tees

Applicants can apply for any amount up to £1,000 and the service expects projects to be completed within 12 months of the grant being issued.

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Monday 17 April.

