Dog owners in our region are being urged to keep their pets on a lead whilst visiting the countryside as lambing season is underway.

The National Sheep Association's annual survey found that 70% of sheep farmers had experienced dogs attacking or scaring their flocks.

Robert Addison, a sheep farmer and the managing director of Hexham Auction Mart, said: “There has been a lot more sheep worrying going on this time of year then there has been and it's a great concern to us.”

What is sheep worrying?

Sheep worrying is when, on agricultural land, a dog either attacks sheep, chases them in such a way as to likely cause injury, suffering or abortion of pregnant ewes.

Sheep do not cope well with stressful situations and can even die from shock days after the incident.

The Northern branch of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has provided advice to dog owners to help avoid problems this season.

CLA North Director Lucinda Douglas said: “We would advise owners to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control when walking through fields of livestock, particularly sheep at this time of year, and to always stick to public rights of ways."

