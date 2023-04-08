A woman is fighting for her life following a suspected stabbing in Hartlepool.

Emergency services responded to an incident at a property in Brougham Terrace at 8:08pm on Friday 7 April 2023.

A 40-year-old woman has been taken to James Cook University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A police cordon has been in place overnight preventing pedestrians or vehicles for using the street between Raby Road and Mapleton Road.

A police cordon has been in place in the area. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

A 32-year-old woman who lives near the scene, said: “The armed police were here, just as it was starting to get dark. They were carrying guns, tasers and wearing helmets. They were just outside a house in the street.

“We were all just stood spectating. You don’t expect something like this to happen on your doorstep.

“Police have been here since it happened last night. I’ve lived here all my life and you get the daft things - but nothing like this."

Cleveland Police have said two women, both aged 44, and a 41-year-old male have been arrested in connection with the incident.