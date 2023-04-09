A charity worker from Sunderland has told ITV Tyne Tees that she feels privileged to have been invited to the King's coronation in May.

Mahtab Morovat is part of the team behind Fightback, a Sunderland-based organisation which supports people who are disadvantaged or vulnerable.

Ms Morovat already holds the British Empire Medal (BEM)

She will join more than 450 other BEM recipients at the service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023.

The British Empire Medal specifically recognises the contribution of individuals to their local communities.

Ms Morovat said that the entire charity community was "over the moon" when she shared the news of her invitation.

She said: "Firstly, it's a great privilege and huge honour for myself," adding: "I believe it's so good to recognise charities and people who work for the charities across the North East and then to be able to represent the whole North East actually."

Fightback was established almost twenty years ago and offers practical help and social activities, often to people with disabilities.

It also organises the distribution of food parcels.

Mahtab Morovat has been involved in the charity's work since 2007. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Ms Morovat began volunteering for the charity in 2007 when she came to Sunderland as an international student.

She had the chance to meet, and talk to the then-Prince Charles at a Buckingham Palace garden party in May 2022.

Ms Morovat told us she had the opportunity to explain the role of Fightback in her conversation with the now King.

She is now looking forward to playing a small part in history, when she attends the coronation ceremony.

