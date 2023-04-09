North East NHS warns of 'challenging' week ahead

North East health bosses say they are confident that plans are in place to maintain care as junior doctors prepare to stage four days of strike action.

The 96 hour walkout is due to begin at 7am on Tuesday morning, immediately after the busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

The action is being taken by members of the British Medical Association in a dispute with the government over pay.

Health service leaders in the North East say detailed preparations have been made to ensure safe levels of care but they are urging people to use the system wisely.

Dr Neil O'Brien from the NHS in the region told us: "We are expecting there will be some disruption; we have been working exceptionally hard to make sure that our services are safe across the North East and North Cumbria and I am confident that is the case."

However, he warned that patients attending A&E may end up waiting longer than usual.

Dr Neil O'Brien says he is confident that safe services will be in place across the North East NHS on strike days. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Dr O'Brien told ITV Tyne Tees that the biggest impact of the strike is expected to be on planned care: in other words, outpatient appointments and operations.

Even so, people with hospital appointments which coincide with strike days are advised to attend as normal unless they have been informed otherwise by the NHS.

Who is due to strike?

Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association are taking action for a second time in their dispute with the government over pay.

When are strikes due to take place?

The BMA action is scheduled from 7am on Tuesday 11 April until 7am on Saturday 15 April.

The advice for anyone dealing with everyday illnesses us to visit NHS 111 online.

