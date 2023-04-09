People in County Durham and Darlington are being urged to be vigilant around water this Easter holiday.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) have joined the local councils to raise awareness of the dangers so people can enjoy the water safely.

Their advice looks at risks around water, what to do if you fall into water and how to help someone who is in trouble in water.

What do you do if someone falls into deep water?

Call 999 straight away, ask for the fire and rescue service and explain where you are. If you are unsure of the location, look for landmarks, signs or bridges to identify your location. Or if you have a phone check maps or use the ‘what3words’ app.

Don’t hang up, stay on the line but try to continue to help the person if you can.

Once you’ve made the call, shout for help from anyone who might be close by.

Don’t enter the water yourself to try to save someone. You are likely to go into shock if you go into cold water which will leave you unable to help, even if you are a strong swimmer.

Look around for any lifesaving equipment there might be such as lifebelts or throw bags. If they are attached to a rope, make sure you hold or secure the end so you can pull the person in. If there is no lifesaving equipment look at what else you can use – even a ball can help.

If you manage to get the person out of the water, they will always need medical attention – even if they seem fine. They may have hypothermia or water in the lungs.

What do you do if you fall into the water?

Resist the urge to thrash around and try to float on your back. Only once you are floating call for help or try to steer with your arms towards shore.

Sarah Litt, Community Safety Team Leader at CDDFRS, said: “We understand that going into open water can be tempting, especially when it is warm and sunny, but we are encouraging all members of the public not to take risks.

"Although the water looks inviting from the surface, it is still cold enough to induce Cold Water Shock, not to mention the dangers lurking beneath that you cannot see from the surface.

“Many of our crews will soon be going out and about attending local water risk area sites in our station area to give advice to the public whilst also carrying out water rescue safety training.”

Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in the UK.

