Organisers bringing the Tall Ship Races back to Hartlepool have said they are determined to make it as eco-friendly as possible.

The four day event will display international Tall Ships, small ships and yachts at Hartlepool’s Waterfront.

As part of plans, Hartlepool Borough Council have developed a Sustainability Policy for the event which takes place on 6-9 July 2023.

The policy is based on four key commitments:

To reduce the impact of the event/prevent damage to the environment.

To embed sustainability in all decision-making processes and actions.

To support local businesses.

To promote awareness of sustainability through the event.

The international Tall Ships, small ships and yachts will be sailing from the Netherlands to Hartlepool, then onto Norway. Credit: TallShipsHartlepool

Event Director Cath Honey said: “The policy aims to identify and address potential issues, encourage sustainable practices by all event participants - from partners and Council staff to volunteers and visitors – and prioritise full accessibility and inclusion.”

“Excitement is really building as the event approaches, and it’s going to be a fantastic occasion. We are placing sustainability at the heart of the event and we hope people will support us in our aims.”

A tall ship arriving at the marina in Hartlepool in 2010. Credit: PA

Hartlepool first hosted the Tall Ships fleet in 2010 and will welcome the race series for the second time in 2023.

The North East has hosted the Tall Ships several times in recent years, with the boats landing in Blyth in 2016 and in Sunderland in 2018.

