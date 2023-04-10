A man has been charged with attempted murder following a violent assault in Durham.

Police were called to the Bent House Lane area of Durham at around 3pm on Friday 7 April following an assault involving a knife.

A man in his 20s had life changing injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is now in a stable condition.

Taylor Bentham, of Cuthbert Avenue, Durham, was arrested on Saturday 8 April, and was charged with attempted murder. Bentham was also charged with having a dog dangerously out of control, common assault and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

The 18-year-old was remanded into custody to appear in court on 10 April.

Detective Inspector Chris Woollett said: “Several searches and warrants were executed over the weekend to locate and arrest Bentham, and I’d like to thank the public for their cooperation while these were carried out.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, and are not currently looking for any other suspects.

“However, we are keen to speak to the male driver of a silver or grey van – possibly a VW Transporter – who stopped to provide first aid to the victim.”

