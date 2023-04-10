Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a motorbike was ridden at community officer.

It happened on St Germain's Lane in Marske at around 4:30pm on Sunday 9 April.

The bright green high-powered motorbike was ridden at a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who had directed the motorcyclist to stop following a complaint of antisocial driving.

The PCSO was not injured following the incident.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, no insurance and going equipped. He has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.