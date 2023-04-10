Some of Durham's best known historic sites will be open to the public later as part of the city's World Heritage Day.

Free tours and trails will be staged around ancient university buildings including the castle and Palace Green library.

All events are free of charge and will take place between noon and 4pm on Monday 10 April.

Durham Castle and Durham Cathedral were declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986, and were among the first UK sites to be listed.

Organiser Ged Matthews, from Durham University, is looking said: "World Heritage Day was such a success last year, we are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to enjoy the activities and soaking up the fun this year.

"Keep your eyes peeled for some secret interventions inspired by University research."

