A teenage boy who was reportedly kicked and punched in the head is being asked to come forward and speak to police.

The incident, which happened in Middlesbrough on Easter Sunday, was reported to police by a member of the public.

A caller said a teenage boy had been looking after his and an older male’s mountain bikes outside the One Stop at Norfolk Place shops at around 1:10pm on Sunday 9 April when three males, believed to be in their mid-teens, approached him.

One of the group ran from the location, however two of the teenagers assaulted the victim, kicking and punching him to the head while trying to steal his bike.

The victim is around 5’11” tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and was wearing a black tracksuit.

An unknown member of the public got the bike back for the victim and the suspects ran off towards Morrisons.

The victim and the older male - described as white with short brown hair and wearing a blue t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and using a black Nike backpack - both cycled from the scene.

One suspect was described by the caller as of mixed ethnic background and wearing a grey tracksuit, black balaclava and grey trainers. The other is described as white and wearing blue shorts, black hoodie, balaclava and black trainers.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "We have not received any formal report from a victim/parent or carer, however we would appeal for them to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 067515."

Anyone who can provide information on the suspects can also contact police by calling 101 or can pass information anonymously to https://orlo.uk/ipA5f or phone 0800 555 111.

