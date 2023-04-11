The family of a man who died in an incident on Good Friday have said they are devastated "beyond measure".

Police have now named Maurice Bennett, from Ormesby, as the man who died following the incident in Oakrise on Friday 7 April.

A man has been charged with the murder of the 54-year-old.

Mr Bennett's family shared a picture of him and said in a statement: “The tragic and sudden loss of Mozza has devastated our close family beyond measure. He was so loved and will be missed by so many.

“If anyone has any information that may assist police in their inquiries, we ask that they please come forward.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time."

Officers investigating the incident would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw Mr Bennett between Thursday 6 April to 6:30pm on Friday 7 April to come forward if they have not done so already.

Information can be passed to Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 065539.

David Thompson-Love appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court charged with murder on Monday 10 April. The 37-year-old was remanded and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 12 April.

