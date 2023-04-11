A former Marks and Spencers shop is set to become an entertainment venue offering food and live music after planning permission was granted for the scheme.

The proposal for a Stack leisure venue in Durham city centre was approved by members of Durham County Council.

However, some residents raised concerns over safety issues surrounding the new Silver Street development and said the city centre already contains too many drinking venues.

Local members argued that key public safety information was missing from the planning application and warned that the proposed fire exit onto Moatside Lane is narrow and a danger to intoxicated visitors, particularly those wearing high heels.

Roger Cornwell, of the local civic society, the City of Durham Trust, said: “It is narrow, dark, twisting and sloping. Funnelling crowds into a confined space is a recipe for catastrophe. Anybody falling may well be crushed and serious injury or death could result.”

Durham city parish councillors raised fears over go-ahead for a Stack venue

His concerns were echoed by Green Party Councillor Jonathan Elmer who warned of a repeat of crowd crushes involving visitors, after the death of student Olivia Burt, who died following a crowd surge outside a Durham nightclub in 2018.

Councillor Grenville Holland, of the City of Durham Parish Council, added: “Stack does not meet the aspirations of those who live and work in the city.”

However, committee members disagreed and Councillor Carl Marshall said the venue is "going to really diversify the offering in Durham and the wider county.”

Stack says the new venue will create a “leisure and social community hub concept” that will “support and enhance both its day and night-time economies”.

Neill Winch, chief executive of Danieli Group, said: “The proposal will support bringing back to life this part of the city by providing complementary multi-functional space that acts as a key attractor to it.

“Our experience has shown that, wherever a Stack is created, existing businesses in the immediate area also benefit hugely and we have no reason to believe this won’t be the case in Durham."

The ground floor of the store, which is currently operating as a Yorkshire Trading Company, will house eight food and drink outlets as well as host live music, dog shows and children's events.

A further four food venues plus several other bars will be located on the first floor with the second floor becoming an interactive games area.

There are also proposals for a new rooftop area.

The planning proposal was approved by the council’s Durham area planning committee and was passed by eight votes to three.

