Cleveland Police have saved 32 people's lives using naloxone in just over a year.

Naloxone is a life-saving, emergency treatment that can save someone's life if it is used quickly following a heroin or opiate overdose.

The force introduced the use of naloxone in March 2022, and more than 150 police officers and PCSOs were trained in how to use the treatment.

Officers are trained to use the treatment in the form of a nasal spray, rather than an injection, which makes it easier to use by non-professionals in an emergency.

Naloxone was used by the force in several different situations including when calls have been received about unconscious people, or when they have been found by officers out on patrols.

Two prisoners were also given Naloxone after becoming unresponsive.

Drugs like heroin can slow down and stop breathing.

Naloxone blocks this effect and reverses breathing difficulties but it has no effect on people who are not suffering an overdose, making it safe to use.

Cleveland Police has been working closely with the Harm Minimisation Team, which includes staff from Middlesbrough Council, Foundations, and Recovery Connections.

The Naloxone has been funded under the banner of Project ADDER, (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement, Recovery), which is funded by the Home Office and the Police and Crime Commissioner and aims to reduce drug deaths.

Chief Inspector Jon Tapper said: “The introduction of Naloxone in Cleveland has had a real positive impact and means we are able to protect some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“Officers have seen the drug have an instant effect on unresponsive people and they have the peace of mind knowing it doesn’t harm those who are not suffering an overdose.

He added: “By administering Naloxone, we may have given the patient crucial time to receive vital medical attention that they may not have had without the emergency intervention.

“While the force remains committed to tackling those benefitting from crime, we also want to reduce drug related deaths and support those at risk of drug overdoses.”

Gemma Swan, Operations Manager for Middlesbrough Council’s Recovery Solutions Team, said: “As we know Naloxone saves lives so this is a massive step in reducing the stigma of carrying a kit.”

